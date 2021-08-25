Interim Relief Continues for Raj Kundra, Umesh Kamat in 2020 Porn Case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday continued an interim protection from arrest till September 8 to businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Umesh Kamat, in connection with a porn films racket case registered by the city police in 2020. The Nodal cyber police station in Mumbai had filed the complaint last year for allegedly distributing obscene content. According to reports, case also invoked the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The FIR against Kundra was registered in October 2020 by the Mumbai police’s cyber crime cell for alleged broadcasting of nude erotic content on an OTT platform. Kundra in his plea submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case. He claimed there was not a single iota of evidence with the prosecution to connect the ‘Hotshot’ app with the offences alleged, as none of the actresses arraigned as accused in the case had raised any grievance.

On August 18, Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde had submitted that Kundra’s role in the case was different from the other accused in the case. She sought time to take more instructions on the application. The case was heard on August 25, the Prosecutor submitted before Justice SK Shinde that certified copy of Sessions court order is not yet available.

Meanwhile, Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by Mumbai police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The FIR for this case was filed in February 2021. Kundra is currently under judicial custody. Kamat, on the other hand, was arrested and is out on bail after a three-month stint in jail.

(With PTI Inputs)

