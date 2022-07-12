International Body Honours Actor Raghava Lawrence With Doctorate For Social Service

Raghava Lawrence may be winning hearts with his impeccable acting and dancing skills but not many people know about his philanthropic and humanitarian side. His dedication to serving society and helping people in need has endeared him greatly to the common mass and now, it has helped him achieve a new feather to his cap.

Lawrence, who started his career as a choreographer and then turned to acting, has now received an honorary doctorate. The International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council has awarded Lawrence a Doctorate of Community Service. His mother Kanmani received the honorary doctorate on behalf of Lawrence at a function held on July 11.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Raghava said, “It is my greatest honour to receive a Doctorate of Community Service. A big thank you to the International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council for giving me this award. It’s special for me because my mother received this award on my behalf.”

It is a great honour for me to receive the doctorate award for social service. Heartfelt thanks to International Anti- corruption and human rights council for honouring me with this award. It’s special to me because my mother received this award on behalf of me @iachrc_Official pic.twitter.com/WM2hDLrBrj — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) July 11, 2022

As far as films are concerned, Lawrence has almost completed work on Rudran, the directorial debut of producer Five Star Kathiresan. In this upcoming film, Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing the female lead. Next, Lawrence will be playing the lead role in the film Aakamir directed by Durai Senthil Kumar of Kodi fame.

National award-winning director Vetri Maran has written the screenplay of this film. Meanwhile, Lawrence will also be starring in Chandramukhi 2, which was announced recently. Vadivelu, who was also part of the first film, which had Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, will be part of this film while Lakshmi Menon has reportedly been signed on to play the female lead.

