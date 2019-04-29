International Dance Day 2019: Go Beyond Borders, Identities and Dance to Your Inner Truth

1, 2, 3, 4... Let's dance 💃🕺

Dance all the dances of your life like no one’s watching! #InternationalDanceDay pic.twitter.com/wwOj5vOM5T — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 29, 2019

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet.The day intends to encourage participation and education in dance and to serve as a wake-up call to governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its true value.Each year, International Dance Day aims to spread awareness about the value of dance as an art form across political, cultural and ethnic barriers and to promote it globally in all its forms. The day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), UNESCO’s main partner for performing arts.Since the creation of International Dance Day in 1982, the International Dance Committee and the ITI select an outstanding dance personality each year to write a message on the occasion.This year Egyptian dancer, choreographer and educator Karima Mansour has been chosen. In her message, Mansour said, “Dance is a healer. Dance is where humanity can meet.”“I invite people to go beyond borders, identity crises, nationalities and frames. May we free ourselves of those limitations and find movement and momentum in that universal language. I invite everybody to dance to their heartbeat, to their inner truth because it is from these internal movements, which lead to internal revolutions, where real change happens,” she added.