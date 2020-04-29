International Dance Day: 5 Bollywood Actresses Who are Trained in the Performing Arts

We all love to dance to express different emotions, with happiness being the top



priority. We dance our hearts out at times when we are really happy, especially with family and friends. To celebrate this emotion and the richness of the art, the International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29.

The International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, which acts as the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The International Day was first created in 1982.

On International Dance Day 2020, here’s a look at some of the trained Indian celebrities:

Madhuri Dixit

One of the most graceful dancers to be ever born, Madhuri puts life into her art form when she performs. While she takes several dance classes now, with her show Dance With Madhuri, the Dhak Dhak girl started her training in Kathak when she was only three years old.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Bollywood newbie is no less than her mother when it comes to perfecting the dance moves. Just like all the new stars of Bollywood, Jahnvi is also a trained Kathak dancer.

Sara Ali Khan

The Bollywood diva has given her multiple reasons to love, with her dance being one of them. Sara takes regular dance classes and share updates on her social media.

Kriti Sanon

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress is a trained Kathak dancer. That is one reason why Kriti excels in any dance performance, be it a western or a traditional one.

Sanya Malhotra

Being one of the few stars in Bollywood to be a master of contemporary dance forms, Sanya is a trained dancer in ballet as well.

