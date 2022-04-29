International Dance Day: Disha Patani, Karisma Kapoor Channel Their Love for Dance in These Videos

The world celebrates International Dance day today on April 29. The idea behind celebrating the day is to encourage participation and educate people across the world about different dance forms – such as tap dance, belly dance, ballet, and the popular Indian forms like Bharatnatyam and Kathakali. To mark the occasion, Bollywood stars took to social media and celebrated their passion for dance.

Disha Patani has always given some of the best dancing moves to the audience which becomes one of the best takeaways from the film she works in. The actress’s passion for dance is well reflected in her fabulous songs and dance performances. Disha is one of the most talented dancing sensations in the film industry. Her power-packed moves and expressions show that the actress is a true performer. Be it at an event, a movie, or simply when practising and vibing in her classes, she puts in all the effort, while ensuring she has a good time doing it.

Her fans always look forward to watching her dance and now on the occasion of International dance day, the Malang actress expressed her love for dancing and shared, “I am a dance lover and its the ultimate therapy for me to attain physical and mental fitness. Moreover, whenever I dance, I feel every bit of my body is energizing. Since my childhood, I admired & loved dancing and always wanted to keep doing it throughout my life."

Check out her videos:

Karisma Kapoor too took to Instagram and shared an intriguing video compilation of her killer dance moves from her flick Dil To Pagal Hai. The actress looks ravishing as she nails the dance steps along with a set of background dancers.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra too commented over the post writing, “i Remb all our fittings the excitement for the song shoot and your dancing ❤️.”

Well, dance is not just an art form, it is extremely beneficial to our overall health, as 30 minutes of dance class is equivalent to a jogging session. Once you incorporate dance into your lives you will realise that it not only lets us enjoy the rhythm in our body but also results in ample health benefits.

