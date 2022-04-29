International Dance Day: Mirzapur Actress Isha Talwar Wants to Show Her Contemporary Dance Skills in a Film

There are so many Bollywood stars who have a passion for dance. From Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor to Tiger Shroff and Nora Fatehi- the Hindi film industry has no dearth of people who can make the audience’s jaws drop with their seamless movements and their ability to nail difficult steps flawlessly. But there are so many more stars who are trained in dancing, but the audience is yet to see that side. One of such stars is Mirzapur’s Madhuri aka Isha Talwar.

In an exclusive interview, Isha Talwar revealed that she had been a part of Terence Lewis’s Dance Group for 6 years and hopes that a film where she can showcase her dancing skills is offered to her soon. Isha said, “I am dancer. I used to work with Terence Lewis. I was a part of Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company for about 6 years. So I am a trained dancer and would definitely love to do a lot more dancing on camera.”

She also added how most people actually do not know about this side in her. “First of all, I will have to unleash it on Instagram before anything.” Isha hopes that she will be offered a film were she will be able to showcase this talent to the world.

Isha also shared updates about the next season of Mirzapur. While she said that one will have to wait to find out what is going to happen next in the series and she would not be telling anything about that, she did say, “Bohot maza aane waala hai (It is going to be fun).” She also recounted how people have been asking her about the series. “Uss din airport pe koi mil gaya tha jo puch raha tha ‘please bata do Munna zinda hai ke marr gaya hai’ (I met someone at the airport recently ho asked me is Munna is alive).

The new season of Mirzapur was one of the new titles amongst the 41 titles announced by Prime Video to celebrate its 5th anniversary.

Isha Talwar has made her mark in films like Kaalakandi and Article 15. She was recently seen in Article 15. Isha also shared a glimpse of how good a dancer she is with the music video Roz Roz, which was sung by Shilpa Rao.

