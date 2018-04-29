International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!

On the occasion of International Dance Day, which is celebrated every year on April 29, marking the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet, let's have a look at a few Bollywood actresses you didn't know were trained dancers.Taapsee Pannu has proven her acting versatility in films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Judwaa 2 and over two dozens of films down south. Before stepping into the film industry and modelling, Taapsee was a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She pursued her love for dancing while she was a kid and performed in various inter-school dance competitions. Her flawless dancing skills are often seen in her films. We would love to see this dancing diva once while performing Bharatnatyam in any of upcoming films.Richa Chadha, who is known for speaking her mind, has showcased her acting skills in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan and Fukrey. She is also known for her bundles of talents like singing, writing books and scripts, producing short films and now venturing as a director with a short film. Other than donning the cap with multiple talents she is also a trained Kathak dancer. Other than Kathak Richa has also learnt Street Jazz from celebrated choreographer Ashley Lobo.Radhika Apte’s name has been associated with indie genre films since the time she began her career in Bollywood. She was recently seen playing Akshay Kumar’s wife in social drama PadMan. But a very few people would know that Radhika is a trained Kathak dancer. She also received training in contemporary dance form in London. It would be an eye popping experience for the audience to see this brilliant actor doing song and dance sequence in a film.Kriti Sanon is making waves with her choices of films she is doing in Bollywood. She is touted to be one of the toughest competitions to many other actresses of her age. Her latest film Bareilly Ki Barfi showed her in a very different avatar which the audience loved it. In the film she was seen breaking into break dance but not many are aware she is a trained Kathak dancer. So far audience has seen her performing to Bollywood dance numbers in the film but it would be delight to see her in a dance form that excels.