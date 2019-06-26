International Day Against Drug Abuse 2019: Bollywood Movies Depicting Vicious Cycle of Drug Addiction

June 26 is celebrated as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. Drug addiction stays as one of the major causes of worries among so many youths today. The issue is quite serious in India, and therefore, the Bollywood has tried to showcase the drug addiction among youth today through different movies.

Here is a list of a few Bollywood movies, which have tried to highlight the issue of drug abuse:

1. Udta Punjab: The Anurag Kashyap-directed movie is based on blatant drug abuse in the state of Punjab. The movie is about a drug-addicted singer Tommy Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) and how he influenced his fans into addiction.

2. Hare Ram Hare Krishna: The Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand-starrer movie, released in 1971, deals with the debauchery of the hippie culture of the ’70s, which was quite prevalent that time. The song Dum Maaro Dum from the film is highly popular in the decades to follow. The hippie look of Zeenat from the movie stayed in fashion for years.

3. Dum Maro Dum: Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Bipasha Basu, this movie is based on the hit song from the movie Hare Ram Hare Krishna. Dum Maro Dum revolves around the scandalous story of drug mafia in Goa, as the land of beaches is quite famous for its hippie culture.

4. Fashion: The Madhur Bhandarkar-directed movie is all about the reality of fashion world, inspired by the life of model Geetanjali Nagpal. The movie talks about how a highly-demanded fashion model falls into the trap of drug addiction, leading to her downfall.

5. Dev D: Starring Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Mahie Gill, Dev D is all about drugs and alcohol. The movie revolves around a lover, whose girlfriend got married to some other man, and how he takes the help of drugs forget her memories.

