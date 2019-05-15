English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Day of Families: 5 Indian TV Shows You Can Binge Watch with Your Family Today
Spend some quality time with your family today watching these classic TV shows which have entertained generations.
Images: Twitter
May 15 is International Day of Families, and this day demands that you spend all your time with just with your loved ones. No matter how big or small your family may be, they'll always love you, protect you and care for you, without expecting a bit. Families are everything we need, and it is important to make this day every bit special for them.
On this International Day of Families, while you plan to celebrate with your loved ones, do not forget to binge-watch these Indian TV shows and spend the day laughing with those who matter. Here's a list of family-oriented Indian TV shows that make for a perfect watch with your family.
Dekh Bhai Dekh
This Indian sitcom which premiered on DD Metro in 1993 has been one of the funniest TV shows to watch with family. The three generations of the Diwan family, who live as an extended family in an ancestral bungalow in the suburbs of Mumbai, will leave you in splits.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
The Sarabhai family is a perfect mix of people of all characters and kinds. From a upper class Maya Sarabhai and her middle class daughter-in-law Monisha, Sarabhai family has all the people you can relate to in your family.
Khichdi
The eccentric Gujarati joint family which lives in Mumbai have idiosyncratic members only united by their desire to separate from each other. This Indian sitcom was also made into a movie later, but make sure you binge-watch the TV show and find out the ways in which the family deals with different issues.
Hum Paanch
This TV show, about Anand Mathur, his five daughters and two wives, has all the drama that you would want to watch with your family. What's best? No two characters in the TV show are similar and that is what makes it relatable to each family.
Yeh Meri Family
TVF has also been a part of this league with their TV show Yeh Meri Family based on a family living in Jaipur. The TV show depicts the life of a perfect '90s family, and how the love for the family never ends, no matter how irritated and annoyed you are.
You could also add TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, Tu-Tu Mai Mai, Karishma Ka Karishma, Son Pari, Family No 1 and Shararat to this list. Just like the number of family-centric shows on TV, our love for our families is also endless.
