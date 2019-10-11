International Day of Girl Child: 5 Bollywood Movies that Highlighted the Issue

October 11 is observed as the International Day of the Girl Child, which is declared as an international observance day by the United Nations. It is also known as the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl. The occasion was first celebrated on October 11, 2012. The day advocates for justice and fights against the issues dealt with the girl child, including inequality in areas such as access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection from discrimination, violence against women and forced child marriage.

For years, in many parts of the world, girl children have been facing discrimination on various grounds. While the world it’s learning in its own way to treat a girl child as equally as a boy, Bollywood is also contributing to teaching people about these issues, through some movies. On International Day of Girl Child, here is a list of five Bollywood movies that one should watch:

Lajja

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lajja is another movie that highlights the problems faced by girls in India. Rekha, who plays the role of a midwife, saves a girl-child, who is being killed by her father because he wanted a boy. The villagers treat girls as a burden, makes them work from a tender age, handle the responsibility of families and get married at a young age. The movie highlights these problems.

Parched

Leena Yadav’s Parched highlights various issues faced by women, along with child marriage. The story shows a young girl, Janki, who rebels her child marriage by chopping off her hair. However, she is made to marry despite her resistance. The girl child is forced into relation and is also made to stop her studies. Things fall in place later, when her mother-in-law asks her to leave the marriage and study further.

Article 15

A movie highlighting caste-discrimination in India, Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 is largely based on the search of three teenage girls, who are discriminated and raped because they dared to speak against the low wages. Two of these girls are hanged after exploitation and are rumoured to be in homosexual relationship, which prompted their parents to kill them. The movie shows how a strong nexus works together to silence these voices.

Secret Superstar

The movie about a girl fighting for her own identity while living with an orthodox father is not an alien concept to many. In this Advait Chauhan’s movie, Insia, the girl child, learns to follow her passion, despite multiple restrictions by her father, starting right away from his decision to abort her because of being a girl. She fights it all to get her own identity.

Highway

A lot of girls, especially in India, are subjected to child sexual abuse. However, these issues are often subsided due to lack of knowledge and sometimes, due to family pressure. Imtiaz Ali’s Highway deals with the issue in the most mature way. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a protagonist, who gets exploited as a girl child. She keeps quiet for years until she gets kidnapped and learns to accept the flaws. She comes back home and decides to talk clear and loud about the issue.

