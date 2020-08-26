MOVIES

2-MIN READ

International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor to Preity Zinta, B-Town Shares Cutest Pics with Their Pet Pooches

Shraddha Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta were among actors who posted cute photos with their pets to celebrate International Dog Day.

As the world celebrated International Dog Day on Wednesday, Bollywood stars too shared photos with their pet pooches. Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of herself with her furry friend Shyloh on Instagram.

Along with the image, she wrote, "Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay..." In the picture, Shraddha can be seen playing with her pet Shyloh. Commenting on her post, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “Awwieee, best guy ever ya this Shyloh. Everyday is his day only with us..."

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy ✨ #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) on

Actress Sonali Bendre has also posted a cute video with her Little Miss Icy on the occasion. “Everyday seems to be some day but this particular day, however cheesy it might sound, is a day I most definitely want to celebrate...My daily dose of love, laughter & sunshine…,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Everyday seems to be some day but this particular day, however cheesy it might sound, is a day I most definitely want to celebrate... My daily dose of love, laughter & sunshine... #LittleMissIcy ❤️❤️ #InternationalDogDay

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Preity Zinta, who keeps sharing photos and videos with her pet dog Bruno, dedicated a post to him, calling him her 'sunshine'. "Dogs are not our whole life but they make our life whole ❤️ Thank you for being my sunshine Bruno #Bruno #smileseries #dutchie #dutchshepherdsofinstagram #besties #woof #internationaldogday #truelove #ting."

View this post on Instagram

Dogs are not our whole life but they make our life whole ❤️ Thank you for being my sunshine Bruno #Bruno #smileseries #dutchie #dutchshepherdsofinstagram #besties #woof #internationaldogday #truelove #ting @bruno_thebrave_

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on

Actor Pulkit Samrat also took to the social media platform to drop a funny picture of himself along with his Husky. Along with the image, he said, “Happy #InternationalDogDay @drogohusky . kyunki apun ka doggie international hai!! ”.

View this post on Instagram

Happy #InternationalDogDay @drogohusky . kyunki apun ka doggie international hai!!

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

Actress Diana Penty uploaded a stylish snap with her pooch Vicky to mark the day.

View this post on Instagram

All dressed up coz it’s Vicky’s day! #InternationalDogDay #TailsOfVickyAndD Dress: @forevernew_india : @marksequ

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

The International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26 every year to honour and respect the deep bond between man and the canine.

