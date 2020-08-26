International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor to Preity Zinta, B-Town Shares Cutest Pics with Their Pet Pooches

As the world celebrated International Dog Day on Wednesday, Bollywood stars too shared photos with their pet pooches. Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of herself with her furry friend Shyloh on Instagram.

Along with the image, she wrote, "Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay..." In the picture, Shraddha can be seen playing with her pet Shyloh. Commenting on her post, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “Awwieee, best guy ever ya this Shyloh. Everyday is his day only with us..."

Actress Sonali Bendre has also posted a cute video with her Little Miss Icy on the occasion. “Everyday seems to be some day but this particular day, however cheesy it might sound, is a day I most definitely want to celebrate...My daily dose of love, laughter & sunshine…,” she wrote in the caption.

Preity Zinta, who keeps sharing photos and videos with her pet dog Bruno, dedicated a post to him, calling him her 'sunshine'. "Dogs are not our whole life but they make our life whole ❤️ Thank you for being my sunshine Bruno #Bruno #smileseries #dutchie #dutchshepherdsofinstagram #besties #woof #internationaldogday #truelove #ting."

Actor Pulkit Samrat also took to the social media platform to drop a funny picture of himself along with his Husky. Along with the image, he said, “Happy #InternationalDogDay @drogohusky . kyunki apun ka doggie international hai!! ”.

Actress Diana Penty uploaded a stylish snap with her pooch Vicky to mark the day.

The International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26 every year to honour and respect the deep bond between man and the canine.