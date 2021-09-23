International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen's Aarya Bag Nominations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das are among Indian talents who have bagged nominations for the 2021 International Emmy® Awards. Web series Aarya, headlined by Sushmita Sen, has also been nominated in the best drama series category. The full list was announced today by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There are 44 Nominees across 11 categories and spanning a record number of 24 countries. While Nawazuddin has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Serious Men, Vir Das has landed a nomination in Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India.

Nominees come from: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, India, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom & the United States. “We are so proud of our Nominees and the record-breaking number of countries,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. “To those who feared the pandemic would slow TV production around the world, this is your answer.”

Serious Men is a satirical comedy-drama film directed by Sudhir Mishra, based on the book of the same name by Manu Joseph. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead role in the film that dropped on Netflix in October 2020. The actor is not new to the International Emmys - two of his projects, McMafia and Sacred Games were nominated in 2019, with McMafia winning the Best Drama award.

In January 2020, Vir Das dropped his stand up special For India on Republic Day. The special has now earned the comedian-actor an International Emmy Nod for Best Comedy alongside the likes of Call My Agent Season 4, Motherland Christmas Special and Promesas De Campana.

The special was dedicated for the country through Vir’s own experiences both big and small and embodied a whole variety of topics which lent itself to someone iconic moments in the show. The special was produced by Das’ production house Weirdass Comedy and found vast amount of praise and positive reviews world over.

Speaking of this exciting development, Vir said, “I’m so honoured to be nominated, but I’m just so happy it’s for a show about my culture, and my people and how funny we are. The special was my love letter to India and this is just unbelievable."

