International Film Festival Of Kerala 2022: Registration For Delegates Begins; Know More

The Delegate registration for the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) organized by State Chalachitra Academy began on Friday at 10 am. The delegate registration can be done through the official website of the film festival. The festival is scheduled from December 9 to December 16.

The delegate fee for the general category is Rs 1,000, while it’s lesser for students who will have to pay Rs 500. Direct registration is also for delegates at the Tagore Hall in the venue. Over 180 movies from various countries will be screened in 14 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The international category compiles international competition of Asian, African, and Latin American films. The latest films of contemporary maestros and the films that have won prestigious film awards.

Earlier, the State Chalachitra Academy announced the list of films for the IFFK which includes, the Iranian film Hoope directed by Mehdi Ghazanfari, Turkish film Kerr helmed by Tayfun Pirselimoglu, Israeli film Concerned Citizen by Idan Haguel, Brazilian film Cordially Yours by Aimar Labaki, Tunisian film Alam directed by Firas Khoury, Russian/Slovenian production Convenience Store made by Michael Borodin, Bolivian film Utama directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi, Vietnamese film Memoryland directed by Kim Quy Bui, Tanzanian film Tug of War directed by Amil Shivji, and Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach.

The films have been chosen by a committee headed by film critic CS Venkisteswaran along with academic Veena Hariharan, filmmakers Prasanth Vijay, Rahul Riji Nair, Benny Benedict, and writer PV Shajikumar.

During the festival, it is also said that renowned Iranian filmmaker Mahnaz Mohammadi will be honoured with the Spirit of Cinema award at the festival. He has been fighting for women’s rights and Iran and used cinema as the medium to fight the injustices happening in society.

Earlier, in an event, State Education Minister V Sivankutty officially unveiled the logo of the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

