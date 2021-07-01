International Joke Day: Some Wittiest Dialogues from TV Shows That Left Audiences in Splits

This International Joke Day, we recall some of the wittiest dialogues and comebacks that left the audiences and the characters themselves in splits. Starting with ‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ the Mishras and the Mirzas are bound to make you laugh out loud with their constant fun bickering and hilarious arguments. Then comes the nichavar-khor, tedhi mooch-waale Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) from ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. When he and his great big Indian family get together, a comedy of errors is certain. And the best way to end the band of laughter, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, will leave you laughing silly over matters between the bhabis and their troublemaker husbands.

In a spitfire conversation between Sakina Mirza and Shanti Mishra hell breaks loose but for the audience it is just for laughs. Everything is a competition for these two, be it their cookery, the haveli, and even their children. Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma) boasts of her motherly skills by saying, “Bhabi, hum toh Inaam ko roz badam khilate hai taaki uska dimag ek dum tez ho aur usse sab yaad rahe!” In a quick witted response, Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema) says, “Kya baat kar rahi ho Sakina, humare Guddu ko toh humare haath mein belan dikhte hi sab kuch yaad aa jata hai!” We all have been raised by either a Sakina or a Shanti to think of it.

Daroga Happu Singh and his Dabang Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) are known for their bolti-bandh comic dialogues. One day, Rajesh asked, “Suno, hum kya mote lag rahe hai?” Happu instantly responds, “Nahi-nahi, tum toh bilkul perfect ho!” Rajesh blushed and lovingly asked, “Toh humko uthakar kitchen tak le chalo, bohot bhook lag rahi hai!”. (Ouch!!) in a savage comeback, Happu says, “Ruko, hum fridge hi utha ke le aate hai!” With Happu often sandwiched between his wife, Rajesh and his mother Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), this ‘gharelu’ comedy is your destination to unwind and end the day on a lighter note!

Angoori Bhabi’s (Shubhangi Atre) slip of the tongue has been a regular laughing matter. And Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) never misses the chance to take the opportunity of correcting his Bhabi. Anita Bhabi (Nehha Pendse) and Vibhuti are invited over for dinner and come bearing presents in one such scenario. Angoori Bhabi exclaims in excitement, “Thank you, smooch!” Vibhuti is quick to take his cue and innocently explains, “Bhabiji smooch nahi, smooch toh yeh hota hai.” He pouts his lips to demonstrate just when Anita Bhabi steps in curtly, “Har cheez explain karne ki zaroorat nahi hai Vibhu. Bhabi, it is thank you so much,” to which Angoori replies in her famous catchphrase, “Sahi pakde hai!” (giggles) Angoori Bhabi is in dire need of auto-correct. Can you think of someone who needs it as well? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai continues to be a favourite for many. It is the perfect way to end the day with a husband-wife banter or bhabi-padosi banter.

