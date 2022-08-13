International Lefthanders Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar to Kapil Sharma, Popular Celebs Who Are Left-handed

INTERNATIONAL LEFTHANDERS DAY 2022: In a predominantly right-handed world, as per several reports, approximately 10% of the world’s population is known to be left-handed. To celebrate this unique ability of humanity every year August 13 is celebrated as International Lefthanders Day. On this day, awareness is raised for the minority of children who are left-handed and their special needs. Just like the two sides of a coin, being a left-handed person comes with advantages and disadvantages of its own.

Many prominent leaders and celebrities are left-handers across the globe including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar, etc. Some internationally renowned personalities like Charlie Chaplin, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Lady Gaga are also left-handers. On International Lefthanders Day 2022, here we have detailed a list of a few famous Bollywood celebs who are left-handed.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. The evergreen star has portrayed several unconventional roles in his career over five decades. Not only on the big screen, but he is also the host of one of the oldest game shows in the country, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legacy that the superstar has created in the Hindi film industry is undoubtedly unprecedented. The actor who has ruled Bollywood is a left-handed person.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s professional career is nothing less than a roller coaster ride. From directing movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, he moved on to producing several blockbuster films. When that wasn’t enough, he also became a host and judge on a series of reality TV shows, in addition to this he has also tested his acting skills on the big screens. The famous personality who is the owner of the well-known Dharma Productions uses his left hand to perform most of his tasks.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the action flick Dabangg has come a long way. With movies including Mission Mangal and Force 2 in her kitty, Sonakshi has managed to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment world. The actress with a series of projects in the pipeline is also one of the few Bollywood actresses who is left-handed.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is deemed the comedy king of India. The comic began his journey by participating in a series of comedy reality TV shows before he launched a comedy chat show under his name which has now grown to become one of the most lauded TV shows in India. While Kapil continues to spread laughter with his funny jokes, not many know that he is a left-handed person.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur turned into a massive star after the release of his romantic movie Aashiqui 2 alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is known for his muscular physique and macho personality in the entertainment world. Just like the aforementioned renowned personality, even Aditya Roy Kapur is a left-handed person.

