International Men's Day 2019: Akshay Kumar to Tom Hanks, 5 Film Stars Who are Excellent Role Models

Celebrated every year on November 19, International Men’s Day was started by Jerome Teelucksingh. The main objectives of International Men’s Day are to focus on health, improve gender relations, promote gender equality, as well as highlight male role models.

From supporting important causes and issues to being there for others when needed, there are quite a few celebrity male role models who lead by example. On International Men’s Day, here’s looking at a few of those inspirational men.

Akshay Kumar: This is one actor who is a stellar role model for youngsters in the sheer number of causes that he endorses. The actor, through the 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, raised the issue of poor sanitation and unhygienic conditions in India. Not just this, his film Padman highlighted the issue of sanitary napkins in women and their importance as well.

Abhay Deol: The actor made his views known on fairness products and celebrities endorsing them, when he put up a Facebook post condemning such flawed concepts. Stating that India is not a “racist country”, the actor took on John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidya Balan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra, celebrities who have endorsed fairness cream and said notions such as 'fair complexion makes people's lives better' are inherently flawed.

John Abraham: Apart from being an excellent role model for youngsters in leading a healthy and fit life, Abraham is also an active supporter of PETA and promotes welfare of animals. He is also a part of PowerLight a Village, an initiative that aims at providing solar electricity to remote villages.

Tom Hanks: One of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, Tom Hanks has often proved to be an exceptional role model for men and women around the world for his random acts of kindness. Back in 2015, Tom Hanks, took to Twitter and used his fame for the good of a person by starting a search for a student named Lauren. He had found her ID card, and had subsequently launched the biggest rescue operation on Twitter, with a television channel

finally managing to identify the student.

Lauren! I found your Student ID in the park. If you still need it my office will get to you. Hanx. pic.twitter.com/Ee9kK4V4qf — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 6, 2015

Leonardo DiCaprio: Besides being an Oscar-winning actor, the Titanic star is also an active environmentalist. His social media is full of posts about various environmental crises plaguing the world. In 1998, the actor established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) with the purpose of raising awareness about environmental issues. DiCaprio had visited India in 2015, to film a segment for his 2016 documentary film, Beyond the Flood. He had earlier tweeted about the Chennai water crisis in June this year.

