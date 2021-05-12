International Nurses Day 2021: Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan Among Celebs Thanking Nurses Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Today is International Nurses Day, and people from all walks of life are taking to social media to thank these healthcare workers for their non-stop and selfless service to the nation in the crucial times of COVID-19. Film industry also stepped forward to pay their tributes to nurses all around the world who have left their personal life to focus and take care of people suffering from COVID-19.

South Indian superstar Mohanlal took to social media to thank the nurses for their commitment, dedication, and passion in serving society during these tough times.

We will always be thankful for your commitment, dedication, and passion in serving our society. Paying tribute to all the Nurses on this International Nurses Day.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/98pdx8KuMK— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 12, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, has also penned a heartfelt note for the Covid-19 frontline workers who have been risking their lives to serve humanity. The actor took to his social media to pay a tribute to the nurses and healthcare workers for their ‘relentless efforts’ on International Nurses Day. Sharing a video montage on Twitter, he hailed the nurses for their ‘undying spirits’ to fight Covid-19. The actor wrote that the nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect the patients.

Actress Dia Mirza hailed them for their commitments to save lives in these extraordinary and wishes them good health.

Sanjay Dutt expressed his heartfelt gratitude to these health workers who are not only serving their patients but also trying to cheer them up.

South Indian actor Nivin Pauly shared a picture his Instagram story and thanked these brave hearts for their relentless efforts.

Kichcha Sudeepa took to his Twitter handle to salute the health workers. He wrote that no words can express how much the health workers have been dedicating their lives to serve us by exposing themselves to the deadly virus.

Any line wil be an understatement if one needs to express how mch these noble souls have been dedicating their lives to serving us by exposing themselves to wat we all are trying to stay away from.Wat would we do without u all.Salutes to the All Nurses across Globe.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SY8R5uZr5t— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 12, 2021

Famous actor Chiranjeevi called these nurses real Covid heroes and the most vital component of the health care system. He expressed his profound gratitude for their tireless efforts.

Saluting All the Nurses of our country & the world! The Real Covid Heroes and the most vital component of the health care system, you have been tirelessly nusing the world back to health! More Power To You all and Profound Gratitude for your healing touch! #HappyNursesday— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 12, 2021

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit India very hard, with thousands of cases reported every day. The death toll is on the rise as well. Amid all the chaos, medical professionals have been holding the fort and saving countless lives without a break.

