International Women’s Day 2022: Women-oriented South Indian Movies

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: International Women’s Day is marked on 8 March with the aim to empower, celebrate, and inspire women all around the world. Women in every field are standing tall and working in an exceptional way. Doctors, engineers, scientists, athletics, filmmakers, and whatnot, women are thriving in every field. Cinema has also involved time, and women are finally taking the front seat. You can see many inspiring and heartfelt women-centric movies nowadays.

The South Indian cinema has always been ahead of its time. Over the years, they have had made great movies that captured the life of women and showed them in their glory. Some of the best women-oriented South Indian movies of all time are:

Kalimannu

The movie is about a girl who inspires to be an actress. She goes to complete her dream and meets a producer who promises her a role. But later he betrays her, and she tries to kill herself. But later, she meets a guy who falls madly in love with her. The girl finally gets a chance to be in a movie, but on the release day of her debut movie, the boy dies. Shweta Menon plays the role of the main lead Meera, Biju Menon is in the role of Shyam.

Kannathil Muthamittal

On her ninth birthday, Amudha (P.S. Keerthana), after learning that she was adopted, resolves to find her birth mother. Her parents Thiruchelvan (R Madhavan) and Indra (Simran) insist on accompanying her, and so together they leave the comfort of their home in India to venture into the jungles of Sri Lanka, where they witness the violence and brutality of civil war. Eventually, they discover Shyama (Nandita Das), who explains that she gave up her daughter to fight for the separatist cause.

The film won several National Awards including National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil, National Film Award for Best Music Direction, National film award for Best Child Artist, National Film Award for Best Editing, National Film Award for Best Lyrics, and National Film Award for Best Audiography.

22 Female Kottayam

This movie is quite intense. The story revolves around a girl from Kottayam who worked as a nurse in Bangalore. She gets raped and plans to take an act of revenge. The main lead is twenty-two years old, and that is why the title is 22 Female Kottayam. In the main lead, Rima Kallingal plays the role of Tessa. Fahadh Faasil is also in the main lead.

Thalaivi

Based on the life of famous actress and politician Jayalalithaa. The movie shows the story of a successful actress and her journey to becoming a politician. The role of Jayalalithaa is played by the B-town queen Kangana Ranaut.

Ponmagal Vandhal

The movie shows the courage of a woman lawyer who takes a stand for a woman who is framed as a serial killer. In her battle for Justice, she discovers the harsh reality of child abuse and corruption. The main lead of the Angel is played by Jyothika.

