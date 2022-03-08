International Women’s Day 2022: Women-themed Hindi Movies Song That Are a Must for Your Playlist

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: Songs are a great way to celebrate any special occasion. Be it any festival, birthday, anniversary, or any other major day, we have a list of songs for every day. So, when it comes to celebrating the glory, courage, beauty, fierceness and uniqueness of women, how can Hindi music industry stay away. On International Women’s Day, listen to these songs to celebrate women and womanhood.

Patakha Guddi (Highway)

A song in the voice of Nooran Sisters talks about the freedom and independence of women. Patakka means fire and the lyrics of the songs are all about the girls who are fire and want to fly and be free in this world.

Dhaakad (Dangal)

This song is for everyone who thought girls can’t do anything. This song from Dangal movie is like a female anthem which shows girls are not weak, they are the cyclone.

Kudi Nu Nachne De (Angrezi Medium)

On a dull day, when nothing looks good to you, this song is a perfect one to give you instant energy. The lyrics of the song are written by Priya Saraiya and talks about freeing girls to dance and be happy.

Bekhauff (Satyamev Jayate)

Satyamev Jayate is a show which talked about various societal issues through real-life stories. At the end of one such episode, we were left speechless when Sona Mohapatra sang the song Bekhauff. The song is all about the courage of women which makes them fight harsh conditions.

Hum To Bhai Jaise Hain (Veer-Zaara)

When Preity Zinta came on screen in her happy-go-lucky andaaz, we all fell in love with the character. This song is an answer to everyone who ask girls to live in a certain way. It means we will remain the way we are, no matter what.

