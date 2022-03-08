International Women's Day: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Pens Sweet Note, Continues Working From Hospital

Aishwaryaa Dhanush marked International Women’s Day by sharing a happy picture of herself along with a note of gratitude. The director, who recently announced her separation from her actor-husband Dhanush, took to Instagram and shared a candid picture in which she sported a wide smile. She shared the picture and wrote, “Almighty…thank you for my soul being born a woman #blessed #proud ..everyday."

The filmmaker was showered with wishes in the comments section. “Happy women’s day mam," many fans wrote. “You are a great human being. Keep rocking," added another. Aishwaryaa is also recovering from a health issue. On Monday, Aishwaryaa revealed she was hospitalised yet again for fever and vertigo. “Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you ! Honour ma’am," she revealed.

Advertisement

Despite her health condition, Aishwaryaa is not letting her health affect work. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was seen in the hospital robe while adding finishing touches to her project. Aishwaryaa was seen seated with a DOP when the photo was taken. “Changes till the last minute," she captioned the picture.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R announced their separation earlier this year. After having been together for 18 years, the duo revealed that they are parting ways via a joint statement. “The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it," the couple said in their joint statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.