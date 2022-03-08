International Women's Day: Akanksha Puri Voices Support For War Torn Ukraine, Says 'My Heart Bleeds'

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been making headlines for a long time now. It has left the entire world worried. Several celebrities have so far come forth and expressed their views on the issue. Recent in the list is Akanksha Puri.

On the occasion of International Women’s day, Akanksha Puri was seen bravely voicing out her support for the women of Ukraine. She not only expressed her concern for the civilians and Indian citizens stuck in the ongoing war but also lauded the women of Ukraine for their bravery and patriotism.

“My heart bleeds to watch so many soldiers, civilians losing their lives their homes, women children away from their loved ones. This war has surely left the world in aghast. Nevertheless watching the women of Ukraine training day and night how to fight and use arms and ammunition to protect their motherland is something that I salute them for. Working 24 hrs at the forefront protecting their motherland. These women are true heroes and they have my respect. Kudos to them,” she said.

Akanksha Puri is not the first celebrity to have raised her voice on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Sonu Sood had also requested the Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine,” he had tweeted.

Other celebrities who penned their support for Ukraine include lyricist Javed Akhtar too. “If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice, a humane desire to protect the weaker in them, Why all of the western powers are totally indifferent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen,” he had tweeted.

For the unversed, the Russian forces had invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on February 24. Since then, several people have lost their lives. As per the latest information by the Ukrainian Defence Minister, at least 400 civilian deaths have been reported so far. On the other hand, several nations have condemned Russia’s move and have imposed sanctions on Putin’s country.

