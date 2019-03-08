English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Women's Day: Kartik Aaryan Uses Hilarious Baahubali Meme to Wish His Mother
Kartik Aaryan used a meme from Baahubali to post a light-hearted wish for his mother on International Women's Day.
Image: Twitter
It's International Women's Day today and social media is flooded with messages celebrating strong women. Many Bollywood celebrities have already posted their take on the day, talking about women power, body positivity and gender equality. Amid all the serious talk, actor Kartik Aaryan had a rather funny way of wishing the strongest woman in his life, his mother.
Kartik used a meme from the blockbuster Baahubali, morphing his and his mother's faces onto a picture from the iconic scene where Sivagami holds up infant Mahendra as Baahubali. Check out the hilarious post:
Kartik comes across as every bit a mama's boy, posting adorable photos with his mother in Instagram. Just a few days ago, the actor posted a photo of his mother seeing him off with an aarti ki thali. Both his parents are doctors. His father is a paediatrician, and his mother, Mala, is a gynaecologist.
Kartik's Luka Chuppi, which released last week, is doing well at the box office. The film has already crossed Rs 50 crore in the first week. With this development, it has beaten Kartik's film from last year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 45.94 crore) to emerge his highest Week 1 grosser.
