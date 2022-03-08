International Women's Day: Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Womanhood, Makes Fashion Statement With Her Stylish Saree

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. She often shares stunning pictures on social media, winning the hearts of her fans. On the occasion of International Women’s Day too, Rupali took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in a saree.

In these pictures, Rupali Ganguly can be seen posing in a stylish green and black saree. The accessorised her look with golden earrings and a neckline. Needless to say, the actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous. She also talked about how each day should be celebrated as women’s day and wrote, “Happy Womens Day to all you Beautiful, Gorgeous and Fabulous women ❤️ Let’s all of us help each other and move forward 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Why just a day to celebrate us… I want each of you to celebrate womanhood every day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Fans were quick to shower love on their favourite television actress in the comment section. “Congratulations RGM! Thank you for being our #Anupamaa Many more awards, achievements, happiness on your way. God bless you Mhari Beautiful. Love you Loads," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Nice anupama jii😍😍😍😍😍anupama se to aapne sabka dil jit liyaaaa (You have won everyone’s hearts)."

Earlier today, Rupali Ganguly also talked about her Women’s Day plans in conversation with Pinkvilla and mentioned how his son made a greeting card for her. “I am one of those few blessed women who are getting to live their dream in real and reel life, so yes every day is Women’s Day for me. I will be shooting for my show. But I know my son gets very excited on Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, so he will make a greeting card for me. He will write ‘Happy Women’s Day’ on a piece of paper and present it to me, but for me, that is the most beautiful card in the world,” she said.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show Anupamaa, Rakhi Dave made her comeback in the recent episode with the announcement of Kinjal’s pregnancy. Apart from this, Anupama too has accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal. But it will be interesting to see if Kinjal’s pregnancy will delay their wedding plans.

