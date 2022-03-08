International Women’s Day: Shilpa Shetty, Rhea Chakraborty Hope for Equal Rights and Opportunity for Everyone

The world is celebrating Women’s day today. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed on March 8 every year to celebrate women and their achievements. The first-ever women’s day celebration took place in 1911. To mark the special occasion, several Bollywood actresses took to their social media handles as they hoped for equal rights and opportunities for everyone.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy post as she pointed out the ‘scrutiny’ faced by women. She started it with the quote of Melinda Gates., “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman- Melinda Gates."

“For generations, women have been subjected to, revolted against, & endured all kinds of injustice. They are often touted to be the ‘weaker sex’; apart from constantly being scrutinised for being ‘who’ they are. But, when they work their way up and take centrestage, they’re unstoppable. Together, let’s vow to #BreakTheBias to help our future generations grow in an equal and just world… A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. One that is diverse, fair, & inclusive; where difference is valued & celebrated everywhere; be it at our workplaces or within our schools, colleges, and communities. Let’s evolve!Most importantly, always remember to celebrate yourself every day. #IWD2022 #WomensDay #InternationalWomensDay #NoStereotypes #GenderEquality #TransformationTuesday,"wrote Shilpa.

Rhea Chakraborty too shared a clip dressed in a saree, and sent love to all the woman in the world. She wrote in her Instagram post, “To be a woman is to know no fear.This woman’s day, I pray for an equal world for men and women.My hope for us - A world with equal opportunity, equal rights and equal respect.Love to all the beautiful women in the world.”

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a picture with her sisters, as they all went for a walk together. Taking to the captions, Katrina wrote, “a lot of WOMEN in one family. #womensday #sisters.”

By sharing an all smiles picture with a bunch of ladies including a make up artist, manager, stylist and a director, actress Kajol shared a sweet post on Instagram as she said every day is a woman’s day. She wrote in the caption,” Director, Actor, Manager, Stylist, Makeup and Hair! Womens Day all day everyday !#happywomensday #internationalwomensday #womanpower.”

Taking to Twitter, Rashmika Mandanna too sent out greetings on International woman’s day. She wrote, “HAPPY WOMAN’S DAY TO ALLLLLL THE BEAUTIFUL WOMEN OUT THERE!.”

HAPPY WOMAN’S DAY TO ALLLLLL THE BEAUTIFUL WOMEN OUT THERE! 🔥❤️💃🏻— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 8, 2022

Sharing a poster of her upcoming sports-biopic Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu shared a post on women’s day. She wrote, “he continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias#ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen#shabaashyou.”

Malaika Arora too shared some pictures on Instagram as she celebrated International Woman’s Day. She even re-posted a picture with filmmaker Farah Khan and along with the picture she wrote, “Love You."

Not just female, male actors too gave shout out to the females in their families on social media. Arjun Rampal shared a sweet video on Instagram that featured his girlfriend, mom, and his daughters and their candid moments. He captioned the video as, “Blessed to be surrounded by these amazing ladies, women, girls and the most beautiful souls in my life. Thank you for making life so special. Happy Woman’s day to everyone. I love you all. ❤️ #womansday.”

South star Mahesh Babu too celebrated the woman in his life, by sharing pictures of his mom and daughter with his wife. Along with the photo, he wrote, “To grit and grace.To beauty and brilliance. To kindness and resilience. Here’s to mine & all the women inspiring change!! #HappyWomensDay.”

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a day to celebrate women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements. It is observed on March 8 each year. Women’s Day has been observed for nearly a century, with the first celebration taking place in 1911. The day serves as a rallying point for achieving gender parity across the world. Globally, there is a lot of activity on this day as people join together to celebrate women’s accomplishments or to march for women’s rights.

