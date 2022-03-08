International Women’s Day: Taapsee Pannu Unveils New Poster of Shabaash Mithu, Says Break the Bias

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu unveiled the new poster of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu and accompanied it with a message of encouragement and hope. In the poster, the actress has turned her back to the camera and her blue jersey with the name Mithali written on it can be seen. It is a biopic n the Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. She can be seen holding the cricket bat in one hand and the helmet in the other. Captioning the poster, she wrote, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou."

Take a look at it.

The film, directed by Srijit Mukherjee, chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee essaying the titular role. Last December, in an exclusive interview with News18.com, a source close to the film had revealed that the makers have recreated the Delhi international airport in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The source had said, “A huge set - including a replica of the Delhi international airport- has been erected at the Ruby Tower in Dadar area of South Mumbai. The shoot went on for a couple of days from early morning till late evening. There were some important sequences in the film where the crowd is seen cheering up the rather dejected cricketer. The shoot involved a lot of junior artists despite which all the necessary Covid protocols were being followed."

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the Tamil films Jana Gana Mana and Alien, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa, the Telugu film Mishan Impossible, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.