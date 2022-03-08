International Women's Day: Yami Gautam Reveals Her College Director Had Questioned Her Career Choice

Yami Gautam was recently seen in A Thursday. The movie received a positive response from both, the audience and critics. It also presented Yami in a never seen before avatar. Apart from A Thursday, the actress has done several commendable films so far, including Vicky Donor (2012) and Uri – The Surgical Strike (2019), among others. However, during a recent interaction with News18.com, Yami Gautam revealed what her college director’s reaction was when she decided to become an actress. She mentioned that even though her family was supportive of her decision, her college director questioned her choice of career.

“There are so many reservations about this profession that we are in. When someone says ‘I want to become an actress’, people won’t take it. People are not immediately encouraged. My parents were very supportive. Of course, they were very concerned about a girl like me coming from Chandigarh all the way to Mumbai. I remember when I went to my department to get the TC (Transfer Certificate), my director said, ‘You are such an intelligent girl, why would you go and choose this line’ - this could be either gender-based or just perception. But I told him it’s one of the hardest industries and it takes so much more than one might imagine to sustain here," she said.

On being asked if it was because of the general perception that the (television/Bollywood) industry isn’t safe, the actress agreed, “Yes, of course. Especially when this MeToo movement started, I remember a lot of parents were worried and very concerned. There’s a reason for all these things (being worried or concerned). Some reasons could be out of logic, some could be without any logic."

We also asked Yami if things have changed after marriage. To which she mentioned that she has become a lot busier. She also talked about her husband and director Aditya Dhar and appreciated him for being supportive and understanding.

“I have become even busier after marriage. There goes your myth, if ever there was one. I have heard interviews of some really huge stars, female stars saying suddenly overnight the kinds of offers they were getting just changed because they got married. Now, things are very different. Thanks to seniors of mine, contemporaries of mine. I think I am busier, life is great. I have a partner, a husband, who is not just in love, but there is so much respect and understanding for each other, which is what I feel a great partnership, relationship or companionship is," she told News18.com.

When we asked Yami if marriage is a bigger change for women in comparison to men. The actress mentioned that each woman might have her own story and said, “There are a lot of ways to look at it. If I talk about just myself, it will be a very different answer. But everybody has their own story, everybody has their own perspective and why not. We see it all around us. By God’s grace I have a very good life. I am so happy with my family, with my husband, my in-laws. But that might not be the story with another girl living next door."

Yami concluded by saying that on this Women’s Day, she would want each woman to be fearless and courageous. “Be fearless, brave, have the courage to give voice to your choices, in the most righteous way," she concluded.

