International Yoga Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor Says Second Delivery 'Exhausted' Her, Shares Pics With Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to celebrate International Yoga Day on Monday, June 21 with two special posts. In the first post, she talked about gaining her strength back after the birth of her second child by doing Yoga. In the second post, she shared pictures of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur performing Yoga.

In the first emotional post, Kareena wrote, “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met… an incredible one… which kept me fit and strong.

“Now after two babies and four months postpartum… this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time… and of course, consistency is key… so, keep at it people."

Sharing Saif and Taimur’s pictures, Kareena wrote, “Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son… we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home.."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. The couple who got married in 2012 had welcomed son Taimur in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

