Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ahead of International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Asanas Are Breaking the Internet

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a known fitness enthusiast who has always endorsed the need for a healthy lifestyle in today's fast-paced world.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 7:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ahead of International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Asanas Are Breaking the Internet
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a known fitness enthusiast who has always endorsed the need for a healthy lifestyle in today's fast-paced world.
Loading...

From fitness DVDs to her Instagram timeline flooded with sturdy yoga poses, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a known fitness enthusiast who has always endorsed the need for a healthy lifestyle in today's fast-paced world. Days before the International Yoga Day, the actress rented out some inspiration performing a few yoga postures at an event.

For the occasion, Shilpa donned a pink t-shirt with "Never give up" written over it and paired it up with floral print yoga pants. While she kept her makeup minimum, she chose to tie her hair neatly in a half bun. her pictures from the event made way to the Internet and became viral in an instant. Take a look:

Earlier talking about Yoga she said, "Yoga has changed my life. I have never planned my life. I just go with the flow. My relation with yoga is on a whole different level. It's very spiritual. If you want to change your lifestyle with yoga, then it should be kept away from politics."

On the work front, Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 1993's Baazigar. She then went on to work in hit films like Main Khiladi Tu AnadiGambler and Dhadkan. She has made special appearances in movies like Om Shanti Om and Dostana, and went to be part of several reality TV shows.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram