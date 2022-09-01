Internet Believes Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Resembles This Bollywood Diva

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was recently papped outside Shilpa Shetty’s house with her daughter Rasha. The actress and her daughter had gone to the Shetty’s residence to celebrate the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The mother-daughter duo looked stylish and pretty as they posed for shutterbugs. In the video uploaded by Viral Bhayani, Rasha was wearing an orange suit with golden embellishments.

She completed her look with golden earrings. The gorgeous Raveena Tandon was seen in a pink gown. Raveena opted for bold pink matte lips and flowy hair with silver bangles complimenting her earrings. However, images of Rasha are attracting eyeballs, not because of her beauty but her resemblance to Tara Sutaria.

Social buffs have thronged the comment section of Viral Bhayani. A user wrote, “Lite version of Tara Sutaria. Isn’t her face cut similar to hers? She is a bit chubby as compared to Tara. But surely when she will make her debut in the industry she will look ditto like her.”

Another wrote, “Rasha is looking like a younger version of Tara Sutaria.”

Talking about Rasha Thadani, her real name is Rashavishakha and she is an avid user of Instagram. She regularly updates her fans and followers about her life. Through her pictures, it’s clear that she admires photography and wildlife. On her profile, the diva has tagged a series of pictures that will surely make your day.

