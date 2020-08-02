Internet Can't Get Over Shehnaaz Gill's Dramatic Weight Loss, See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill is going viral on social media, again. This time she shows off her slimmer physique and post-weight loss body during a live interaction with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz recently interacted together in front of fans on social media, six months post their successful Bigg Boss 13 stint. Anticipation ran high as they both shared an Instagram live chat together. However, most fans could not get over the fact that Shehnaaz appeared slimmer than she was during BB 13 and very recently during the lockdown as well.

Shehnaaz wore a pink dress to the Insta live session with Sidharth. She opted for nude make up and looked glamorous in the her modern ensemble. In fact, teasing Shehnaaz about her weight loss, Sidharth also asked her diet for achieving such results. Shehnaaz did not seem to give a straight forward answer to that but the duo's cute antics did win over social media on Saturday evening.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post weight loss look in pics with Sidharth here.

Shehnaaz will soon be resuming work as lockdown restrictions have been eased to facilitate shooting.