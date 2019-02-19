LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Internet Gushes Over Taimur Ali Khan Playing Ukulele, See Video

A recent video of the Taimur trying his hand at playing ukulele has gone viral on the internet.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Internet Gushes Over Taimur Ali Khan Playing Ukulele, See Video
A recent video of the Taimur trying his hand at playing ukulele has gone viral on the internet.
Loading...
Like father like son. Taimur Ali Khan is growing up to be every bit like his father Saif Ali Khan. A royal nawab, a paparazzi favourite and now a guitarist as well. A recent video of the Taimur, trying his hand at ukulele has gone viral on the internet and has people gushing over the 2-year-old kid like they would over a legit rockstar.

The video features Taimur, who is sitting under a tree with his uncle, Zahaan Kapoor (son of Kunal Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor). While Zahaan is eating from a plate, Taimur plays his ukulele enthusiastically. The video was shared by Shaira Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor’s daughter, as her Instagram story.



In the video, Zahaan can be heared saying, “Rock n roll, bro” to which Taimur innocently laughs. It is still early that he begins to grasp the meaning of the words uttered by his uncle, but he certainly seems to have a knack for all things classy.

Earlier, Taimur was seen taking horse riding lessons in Bandra and challenging father Saif at Badminton and football. Kareena Kapoor and Saif, had earlier shared that they find hard to leave Taimur at home when they go to work.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with her former co-star Akshay Kumar in Good News and Karan Johar's period drama Takht. Saif, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram