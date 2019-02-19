English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Internet Gushes Over Taimur Ali Khan Playing Ukulele, See Video
A recent video of the Taimur trying his hand at playing ukulele has gone viral on the internet.
A recent video of the Taimur trying his hand at playing ukulele has gone viral on the internet.
Loading...
Like father like son. Taimur Ali Khan is growing up to be every bit like his father Saif Ali Khan. A royal nawab, a paparazzi favourite and now a guitarist as well. A recent video of the Taimur, trying his hand at ukulele has gone viral on the internet and has people gushing over the 2-year-old kid like they would over a legit rockstar.
The video features Taimur, who is sitting under a tree with his uncle, Zahaan Kapoor (son of Kunal Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor). While Zahaan is eating from a plate, Taimur plays his ukulele enthusiastically. The video was shared by Shaira Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor’s daughter, as her Instagram story.
In the video, Zahaan can be heared saying, “Rock n roll, bro” to which Taimur innocently laughs. It is still early that he begins to grasp the meaning of the words uttered by his uncle, but he certainly seems to have a knack for all things classy.
Earlier, Taimur was seen taking horse riding lessons in Bandra and challenging father Saif at Badminton and football. Kareena Kapoor and Saif, had earlier shared that they find hard to leave Taimur at home when they go to work.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen with her former co-star Akshay Kumar in Good News and Karan Johar's period drama Takht. Saif, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Follow @news18movies for more
The video features Taimur, who is sitting under a tree with his uncle, Zahaan Kapoor (son of Kunal Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor). While Zahaan is eating from a plate, Taimur plays his ukulele enthusiastically. The video was shared by Shaira Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor’s daughter, as her Instagram story.
In the video, Zahaan can be heared saying, “Rock n roll, bro” to which Taimur innocently laughs. It is still early that he begins to grasp the meaning of the words uttered by his uncle, but he certainly seems to have a knack for all things classy.
Earlier, Taimur was seen taking horse riding lessons in Bandra and challenging father Saif at Badminton and football. Kareena Kapoor and Saif, had earlier shared that they find hard to leave Taimur at home when they go to work.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen with her former co-star Akshay Kumar in Good News and Karan Johar's period drama Takht. Saif, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombie Mode, Moonlight Mode to Vikendi Map Goes Live: Here Are The Details
- Old Fake Video of SRK Donating Money to Pakistan is Viral. Twitter Responds With #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
- Alia Bhatt on Marriage: When I Feel There’s a Need to Be in a Stronger Bond, We Will Come to It
- Man Chants Anti-Pakistan Slogans to Sell Shoes in Aftermath of Pulwama Attack
- Pakistani Artistes Banned From Bollywood, SRK's Daughter Wants to Date a South Korean Singer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results