Internet Is Convinced The Weeknd's New Album Confirms He Is Really Dating Angelina Jolie

It seems Canadian singer The Weeknd and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie are seeing each other. Well, that’s what a few tracks on The Weeknd’s latest album suggest. The 31-year-old singer released his latest album Dawn FM earlier this week and fans believe that some of the lyrics in the tracks are directly in reference to 46-year-old Jolie.

Lyrics of one of the tracks in the song titled, Here We Go…Again read, “And my new girl, she a movie star. My new girl, she a movie star.” The lyrics further read, “But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts. ‘Cause baby girl, she a movie star. Baby girl, she a movie star. I told myself that I’d never fall. But here we go again.”

Another song in the album where The Weeknd seems to be referring to Jolie’s troubled marriage with actor Brad Pitt is Starry Eyes. The lyrics of the song read, “I only met you in my dreams before. When I was young and alone in the world. You were there when I needed someone to call my girl.” The song goes on, “But you’re defeated, baby. Broken, hurtin’, sufferin’ from a shattered soul.”

Fans have been sharing their take on the songs and not-so-subtle hints on his relationship with Jolie.

So The Weeknd is really dating Angelina Jolie huh . #DawnFM pic.twitter.com/X7gfmPZjGJ— Rohan (@___ArtVandelay) January 7, 2022

Wait hold on— I can’t be the only one who thought about this. The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie?? #DawnFM pic.twitter.com/hvwcVWHK1X— ༺ ིཽ• • ིཽ༻ (@ThrillerGlitter) January 8, 2022

"Starry Eyes" look at the first verse of his song, and second pic of the weeknd and angelina jolie spotted in LA last july 2021, and i'll put Here We Go Again lyrics in the third pic. the line "Someone to take your pictures and frame it" fuck idk what to feel#AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/F2bE53ErZS — Lara (@reignejolie) January 8, 2022

The Weeknd’s latest lyrics only go on to confirm the speculations that have been doing the round since last year when the two celebrities were spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The duo was first seen together at the end of June 2021 having dinner. The dating speculation was fuelled further at the end of September 2021, when Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica together.

