These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Has Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who recently celebrated the actress' 37th birthday in Miami, continued the festivities with a relaxing day at the sea on Friday.

July 23, 2019
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are having a gala time in Miami. The couple, who recently celebrated the actress' 37th birthday in the American city, continued the festivities with a relaxing day at the sea on Friday.

The duo spent the Friday afternoon aboard the yacht with their friends and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra and cousin, Parineeti Chopra.

The couple was also spotted having some fun in the water. While Priyanka was seen riding a jet ski, her actor-singer husband was snapped shirtless and in a pair of white swim trunks on the yacht. Pictures of the same have made their way to social media and now fans can't stop gushing over Nick's 'dad bod'.

Check out some best reactions here:

On Thursday night, the couple dined at Komodo, a high-end Southeast Asian restaurant in Miami, with an intimate group of friends and family to celebrate the actress' 37th birthday. After enjoying a meal and a multi-tiered birthday cake, the couple headed to a nightclub. Before the night’s festivities, Nick shared a photo of Chopra’s gorgeous sequined red dress to his Instagram stories.

