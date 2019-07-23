These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Has Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who recently celebrated the actress' 37th birthday in Miami, continued the festivities with a relaxing day at the sea on Friday.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are having a gala time in Miami. The couple, who recently celebrated the actress' 37th birthday in the American city, continued the festivities with a relaxing day at the sea on Friday.
The duo spent the Friday afternoon aboard the yacht with their friends and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra and cousin, Parineeti Chopra.
The couple was also spotted having some fun in the water. While Priyanka was seen riding a jet ski, her actor-singer husband was snapped shirtless and in a pair of white swim trunks on the yacht. Pictures of the same have made their way to social media and now fans can't stop gushing over Nick's 'dad bod'.
Check out some best reactions here:
Now this is a DELICIOUS MAN!!! #NickJonas love he’s BODY #Thick #Daddy pic.twitter.com/EqpsTWZk26— Celebrity Male Paradise (@My_MaleParadise) July 21, 2019
Me looking at @nickjonas new dad bod pic.twitter.com/YZBLXcESSj— SUHTZ (@itsactuallysats) July 22, 2019
@nickjonas se puso chubbyESTÁ HERMOSO me lo como a besos pic.twitter.com/MVZXP6dBL6— Maria Jose (@majo_gr) July 23, 2019
While six packs are nice to look at - I like my men to look good, in reasonable shape, human and not spend 7 days a week 4 hours a day at the gym.— Maniacal Mike ️✍️️ (@Tazz602) July 22, 2019
a colleague came over to my desk when I was passionately zooming into the thicc nick jonas pics and now I want to die— Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) July 22, 2019
a colleague came over to my desk when I was passionately zooming into the thicc nick jonas pics and now I want to die— Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) July 22, 2019
Thanks Pri for giving us thicc Nick Jonas— ana flavia (@_analisboa) July 22, 2019
I can’t stop thinking about that bit of belly hanging over Nick Jonas’s shorts pic.twitter.com/yZcX6uL4mw— Xanax: Worrier Princess (@platholyte) July 21, 2019
On Thursday night, the couple dined at Komodo, a high-end Southeast Asian restaurant in Miami, with an intimate group of friends and family to celebrate the actress' 37th birthday. After enjoying a meal and a multi-tiered birthday cake, the couple headed to a nightclub. Before the night’s festivities, Nick shared a photo of Chopra’s gorgeous sequined red dress to his Instagram stories.
Birthday girl via @nickjonas Instagram story @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/5Xlb6IvE5G— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) July 19, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fact Check: Did the Indian Army Really Perform the #BottleCapChallenge With a Tank in Viral Video?
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Has Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- Malinga to Retire From ODIs After First Match Against Bangladesh
- Misogynists Who Didn't See Problem With Kabir Singh Booed at Manmarziyaan's Rumi, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Alia Bhatt to be a Sabyasachi Bride on Her Wedding to Beau Ranbir Kapoor: Report