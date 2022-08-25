Internet Noticed This Major Goof-Up in Shamshera, Now They Can't Stop Trolling Film

Shamshera, the highly anticipated movie starring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, was not well received by the public when it hit the theatres in July this year. The YRF-backed film, which also starred Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, ended up becoming one of the post-pandemic era’s biggest disappointments. Despite having a hefty budget of more than Rs 150 crores, the movie only made about Rs 48 crore at the box office.

Due to its poor box office returns, Shamshera started streaming on OTT merely a month after its theatrical release. An OTT debut after an unimpressive run at theatres generally means respite for the filmmakers as there is a greater chance of grabbing the audience’s attention. While Shamshera managed to do it, it was not exactly in a positive way, though. A particular scene in the climax of the movie has a major flaw and the troll brigade has not stopped since.

A high-octane-action sequence in the film shows actress Vaani Kapoor protecting her newborn. However, a closer look at the scene clearly shows that neither a baby nor a doll was used in the scene and Vaani is simply holding a crumpled towel, making it look like an infant.

The video, now viral on the internet, was shared by a Twitter user named Guman Singh Rathore, following which it has been reshared countless times. In the clip, Vaani Kapoor is seen using a sword. She holds her infant in one hand while using it to assassinate a rogue police officer. But eagle-eyed internet users quickly realised that it was merely a piece of cloth, which is deducible.

Internet users have been left baffled by the fact that a high-budget movie like Shamshera could not make arrangements for a doll or take other steps to at least make the scene look genuine. Here is how some users reacted.

And then they say people are boycotting their movies and they fail to realise the shoddy workmanship of their craft. — Rohit Revo (@rohitrevo) August 23, 2022

And then the cast and crew and fanboys will write cute long essays on how misunderstood #Shamshera is and how the audience is unnecessarily critical 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/tBev381Muf — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) August 22, 2022

The film’s director even posted a statement earlier apologising for “abandoning” the project because he couldn’t stand the “hatred and rage.” Separately, Sanjay Dutt tweeted a comment on the shocking box office performance of Shamshera and the “hatred” the movie’s director Karan Malhotra and star Ranbir Kapoor received from viewers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here