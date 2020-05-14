MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Internet Relates to Athiya Shetty's Problem with Social Media Captions

Athiya Shetty wonders why captions are so difficult to come up with while posting stuff online.

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to on Thursday to share a black and white photo of herself. The actress shared the snap with a witty captioned and it read, “why are instagram captions harder than exams”.

The photo till now has got 65 thousand likes. A lot of her fans and followers have appreciated her look in the photo and have dropped in heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

why are instagram captions harder than exams

Meanwhile, Athiya is doing her bit to help the needy people through her mother Mana Shetty's organisation, Save The Children India. Athiya has pitched in with the distribution of dry ration, hygiene kits and also direct bank transfers.

“I have donated, I feel you need to lead by example and you need to practice what you preach. Also, we have a WhatsApp group with my parents the CEO of Save The Children India and my very good friend Maya Patel, so we have created this initiative to raise money and provide for the people who are vulnerable," Athiya told news agency IANS.

On the professional front, the 27-year-old actress was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Debamitra Biswal directorial narrates the tale of a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom Pushpinder (Nawazuddin). Athiya essayed the character of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a green card-holder groom.

The comedy-drama also starred Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.

