Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Speaks Out on Lata Mangeshkar's 'Imitation' Comment

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar had initially shown reservations about Ranu Mondal 'imitating' her voice.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
There's Some Misunderstanding Or Provocation Behind This: Ranu Mondal On Daughter's Accusation
Image of Ranu Mondal, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal's story about being discovered singing in Ranaghat station by Atindra Chakraborty to becoming a household name is nothing short of inspiring. Hours after Chakraborty uploaded a video of her singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hain by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the video went viral. She was then invited to sing in the reality show Superstar Singer, where Himesh Reshammiya offered her an opportunity to sing in her new film.

Ranu's journey from being a homeless person to a playback singer got media attention as well. When Lata Mangeshkar was asked about Mondal, she said, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.” She said that it was necessary to be original.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Ranu was asked to comment on Mangeshkar's views about her. To this Mondal said, "Lataji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far as age is concerned, I am younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji's voice since childhood)."

Ranu Mondal has recorded three tracks with Himesh Reshammiya, including Teri Meri, which has become a hit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram