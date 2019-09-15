Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Speaks Out on Lata Mangeshkar's 'Imitation' Comment

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal's story about being discovered singing in Ranaghat station by Atindra Chakraborty to becoming a household name is nothing short of inspiring. Hours after Chakraborty uploaded a video of her singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hain by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the video went viral. She was then invited to sing in the reality show Superstar Singer, where Himesh Reshammiya offered her an opportunity to sing in her new film.

Ranu's journey from being a homeless person to a playback singer got media attention as well. When Lata Mangeshkar was asked about Mondal, she said, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.” She said that it was necessary to be original.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Ranu was asked to comment on Mangeshkar's views about her. To this Mondal said, "Lataji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far as age is concerned, I am younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji's voice since childhood)."

Ranu Mondal has recorded three tracks with Himesh Reshammiya, including Teri Meri, which has become a hit.

