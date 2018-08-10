Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic

The giraffe in Kriti Sanon’s now-controversial photo for Cosmopolitan India’s cover shoot was taxidermied, and was not killed by hunting. It had died of natural causes and was preserved for academic purposes. However, the photo is still insensitive and in poor taste, according to social media users, who are slamming both Sanon and the magazine for endorsing cruelty against animals.The image, which was shot in London’s Aynhoe Park for Cosmopolitan’s August issue, shows Sanon posing in front of a stuffed giraffe, which is suspended in mid-air.Cosmopolitan shared the image on their Instagram on Thursday, with a post saying: “Aynhoe Park features taxidermy, hundreds of years old, most from museums. The giraffe featured here is floating (not hanging, heavens no!) with balloons on its back. An art installation, in what is possibly one of the eclectic yet most majestic mansions in the world. Cosmo loves, no, is obsessed with animals. We were, possibly, the first magazine in India to ban the featuring of fur, three years ago. No animals were harmed before, during, or after this shoot. We may be guilty of watching too many puppy videos during work hours, though.”After receiving flak from all corners, Sanon told The Quint, “It was a normal photoshoot in a palace kind of hotel in London; the decor was in the wildlife zone. It’s all fake. I am an animal lover.”Interestingly, the fashion magazine had shared the offensive image with Sanon’s quote, which says: “I’m not someone who gets angry easily, but when I read about atrocities against women, it really upsets me.”But netizens are having none of it. One user commented: “@cosmoindia, there are better ways to feature wildlife. How about featuring the work of incredible women conserva-tionists in India? This feature is in poor taste. Dead or alive — wild animals aren’t props. Giraffes are a vulnerable species that have seen a massive population decline in recent years.”Calling the image disturbing, another commented: “Let’s be more smart about what we are portraying here. Images are powerful! And if I were to look at just the image without the context of what’s written below, I’d be really worried. Still am because, more people look at it just like this. Not your best work. Could be a lot more responsible (sic).”Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanon recently wrapped Housefull 4’s London schedule. She is presently filming for Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan in Gwalior.​