Internet Thinks Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Are Dating

Social media users have often paired celebrities on the basis of the statements they make or their on-screen chemistry. The latest couple to get dispatched from the World Wide Web is an unlikely pairing, but deep down fans want it to be true. Users of the microblogging site are convinced that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating. It all began after some ardent social media users observed that the Captain America star has followed the singer-actress on Instagram. It acted as fodder for their fans as they wished for the rumour to be true.

As per some Twitter sleuths, the Instagram follow came after the two were reportedly spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles on October 1. And later, in the same restaurant. However, it is suggested that the snaps should be taken with a grain of salt as the duo has not been captured in the same photo. But these tweets have ignited the rumours that led Twitterati to arrive at the current conclusion.

Selena and Chris have been spotted hanging out several times in Los Angeles leaving a studio together earlier this month, & then leaving the same restaurant together several days later in photos circulating on social media. On top of that Chris just started following Selena on IG— Jr. Nelson (@laneal_nelson) October 8, 2021

I hope this rumour comes truepic.twitter.com/DfX53wRrjw— I’m Johnnie⚪ (@goodliarjohnnie) October 8, 2021

If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN— nat (@nat_gras) October 6, 2021

Apart from the dating point, there is also a possibility that the two might team up for an upcoming film or TV project. Regardless, Twitter users were just excited about the possibility of a romance between the duo.

BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE pic.twitter.com/S5aMChGzfW— dilf lover (@uhdonttellmymom) October 7, 2021

chris might have followed her cause of her new series omitb on hulu! https://t.co/9UeM3xj07B— (@sellyduv) October 7, 2021

It is noted that while the Marvel star is following the 29-year-old singer, she has not yet followed back. What added fuel to the dating rumours were some past statements made in interviews. The Only Murders in the Building star had once called Chris her celebrity crush. In 2015, Selena appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, and during the talk, she had admitted to being infatuated with the “cute” actor.

As far as their dating life is concerned, after her initial split with singer Justin Bieber in 2012, the on-and-off couple permanently parted their ways in 2018. Selena’s last talked-about relationship was with The Weeknd but after dating for a year, the duo split in 2017. In the same year, Chris also broke up with Jenny Slate. The two were together for less than a year.

