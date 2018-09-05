English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Internet Users Accuse Kiara Advani of Going Under the Knife, Her Response is Gold
Kiara Advani gives an epic response to Internet users accusing her of going under the knife. Read on.
(File photo of Kiara Advani)
Loading...
Online hate, public scrutiny, criticism and speculation comes as part and parcel of celebrity. Whether it is receiving flak for endorsing a brand, wearing a 'not so sanskari' outfit or expressing their opinion on social matters, there is an army of online trolls always ready to attack the celebrities no matter what. The most recent star to become a target on online criticism is Kiara Advani.
From she looks 'awful' to 'why did she had to do it', users not only speculated that the actress had gone under the knife but also expressed extreme opinions on the diva's look. The comments were posted on a photograph shared by a photographer on Instagram where Kiara can be seen posing for shutterbugs at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's label launch bash.
However, Kiara wasn't one to let rumours spoil the day for her and gave it back to the speculators with an epic response. Sharing a picture of the comments, the Bollywood beauty took to Instagram to clear the air and squash all the rumours of she opting for a cheek job. She captioned the image, “Wow just reading these comments! Calm Down peeps don’t jump to conclusions. You might not fancy the cheeks but it was no doctor, just some yummy biryani from the night before.”
On the work front, Kiara, who recently wowed us with her performance in Netflix's Lust Stories, will be next seen in Good News and Kalank.
From she looks 'awful' to 'why did she had to do it', users not only speculated that the actress had gone under the knife but also expressed extreme opinions on the diva's look. The comments were posted on a photograph shared by a photographer on Instagram where Kiara can be seen posing for shutterbugs at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's label launch bash.
However, Kiara wasn't one to let rumours spoil the day for her and gave it back to the speculators with an epic response. Sharing a picture of the comments, the Bollywood beauty took to Instagram to clear the air and squash all the rumours of she opting for a cheek job. She captioned the image, “Wow just reading these comments! Calm Down peeps don’t jump to conclusions. You might not fancy the cheeks but it was no doctor, just some yummy biryani from the night before.”
On the work front, Kiara, who recently wowed us with her performance in Netflix's Lust Stories, will be next seen in Good News and Kalank.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Became Emotional When I Heard National Anthem on the Podium, Says Neeraj Chopra
- Bizarre Video of Fish Being Dropped into a Lake in Utah Has Social Media Enthralled
- Here's What Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Think About Son Ranbir's Relationship With Alia
- ‘I’m So Sorry, Please Don’t Ban Me’: Kohli Recalls Fallout of ‘Flicking the Finger’ at SCG in 2012
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...