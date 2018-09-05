Internet Users Accuse Kiara Advani of Going Under the Knife, Her Response is Gold

Online hate, public scrutiny, criticism and speculation comes as part and parcel of celebrity. Whether it is receiving flak for endorsing a brand, wearing a 'not so sanskari' outfit or expressing their opinion on social matters, there is an army of online trolls always ready to attack the celebrities no matter what. The most recent star to become a target on online criticism is Kiara Advani.From she looks 'awful' to 'why did she had to do it', users not only speculated that the actress had gone under the knife but also expressed extreme opinions on the diva's look. The comments were posted on a photograph shared by a photographer on Instagram where Kiara can be seen posing for shutterbugs at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's label launch bash.However, Kiara wasn't one to let rumours spoil the day for her and gave it back to the speculators with an epic response. Sharing a picture of the comments, the Bollywood beauty took to Instagram to clear the air and squash all the rumours of she opting for a cheek job. She captioned the image, “Wow just reading these comments! Calm Down peeps don’t jump to conclusions. You might not fancy the cheeks but it was no doctor, just some yummy biryani from the night before.”On the work front, Kiara, who recently wowed us with her performance in Netflix's Lust Stories, will be next seen in Good News and Kalank.