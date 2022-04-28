Interview: Vignesh Shivan Discusses Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and His Marriage Plans

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, has hit the theatres today. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha play key roles in the film. The story revolves around a love triangle. With such a strong cast, director Vignesh Shivan is expected to continue delivering back-to-back hits. Anirudh’s music has been a delight.

While the film has been released and some great reviews are coming in, a Vignesh interview is also making headlines as he discussed various aspects of the movie. In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, he said that the project was brainstormed almost six years ago but could not take off due to various reasons, including the pandemic. However, even 6 years ago, he had promised Vijay Sethupathi that he would be the leading man whenever the movie was made.

He also said he narrated the script to Nayanthara over a dinner outing and was adamant that Nayanthara did the film. Regarding the casting of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he said that the movie was initially envisioned with Nayanthara and Trisha but the project failed to take off.

He said he needed another female lead who could match up to Nayanthara, adding that she spoke to Samantha for a script narration session. However, once he narrated the script, Samantha loved it and joined the film. “She is an amazing performer and so talented. Samantha looks brilliant in this film,” she said. He also said that the movie was special to him as he had spent 7 years working on it, three years making the script and two years making the film.

He was also asked about his marriage plans with Nayanthara as there were rumours that they would get married this June. Many are also calling Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal a wedding gift from their side. Choosing not to reveal much about it, Vignesh joked that they had been married off at least 27 times on social media.

“When it happens, everyone will know about it - it won’t be a rumour. We will get married happily with everyone’s blessings,” he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.