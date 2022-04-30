Inti Guttu to Aradhana, Chiranjeevi Films With Titles Similar to Past Movies

Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He has shown his acting prowess in each film that he has been a part of. Interestingly several of his films have similar names.

Inti Guttu (released on September 14, 1984)

Inti Guttu starring Chiranjeevi and Nalini was a decent success. It narrated the story of Chakrapani who wants to kill his wife and daughter. Chakrapani wishes to marry his wife’s sister after doing that. When his wife and daughter get to know about it, they decide to teach him a lesson. Another film with the same title starring N.T. Rama Rao was released on November 7, 1958.

Devanthakudu (released on April 12, 1984)

Devanthakudu starring Chiranjeevi narrates the story of Vijay who is challenged by his friend to kill a professor. Its title was the same as the film starring N.T. Rama Rao was released on July 7, 1960. Despite the same titles, the storylines of both films were different. Devanthakudu starring N.T. Rama Rao narrates the story of Sundaram for finding Meenakshi.

Aradhana (released on March 27, 1987)

Written and directed by Bharathiraja, in Aradhana, a thief, played by Chiranjeevi, is inspired to change his life after meeting a school teacher. Another film with the same title starring N.T. Rama Rao and Vanisri had released on March 12, 1976. A film with the same title starring Akkineni Nageshwara Rao was released in the year 1962. N.T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao starrers were super hits but Bharathiraja directorial failed to perform well at the box office.

Jebu Donga (released on December 25, 1987)

Jebu Donga narrates the story of a petty thief who is being used as an informer by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Jebu Donga was not immensely successful but Chiranjeevi’s comic timing was appreciated in the film. This film had a title similar to Sobhan Babu’s starrer released in 1975.

Godfather (expected to be released in 2022)

This Chiranjeevi-starrer is one of the most anticipated projects among Megastar fans. Another film with the same name starring Akkineni Nageshwara Rao was released in the past.

