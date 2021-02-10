Intimate Pics of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas from Their Wedding, Griha Pravesh Go Viral

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released her memoir 'Unfinished' which contains personal details of the actress about her life including some rare pictures with husband Nick Jonas. Some pictures have also made their way to the Internet.

One of the photos doing rounds on social media is from Priyanka's 'griha pravesh' ceremony in which she can be seen holding a traditional pot on her head. Nick is also seen in the background as the couple enters their Los Angeles home during the lockdown last year. The photo is described as, "Moving into our new house during quarantine was unusual but we made the best of it, including a Griha Pravesh (house warming) ceremony."

A photo of the global couple clicked hours after their engagement has also surfaced on the internet. As per the photo's description, the photo was taken at the magical island of Crete' in July 2018.

A snapshot of their wedding ceremony is also there. In the special frame, Priyanka and Nick can be seen dancing enthusiastically. Apart from these, a picture of the couple posing with their pets is also going viral on social media.

📸|| Some pics of Nick and Priyanka from her new book! pic.twitter.com/QzukPkW1MC— Daily Nick Jonas (@DailyNickJonas) February 8, 2021

memoir "Unfinished" (Penguin), that will release on February 9, takes readers from her childhood in India, where she was raised by her grandparents and her parents -- two army doctors committed not only to their children but to their careers and to philanthropy - before being sent away to a boarding school at an early age; through her formative teenage years in the US living with her extended family in the Midwest (Cedar Rapids and Indianapolis), Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

From her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer to her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, from losing her beloved father to cancer to marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka's story will inspire a generation around the world to gather their courage, embrace their ambition, and commit to the hard work of following their dreams.