Into The Wild with Bear Grylls Teaser: Rajinikanth Drives a Quad Bike

The first teaser of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Rajinikanth has been released by Discovery Channel on social media. This will mark the superstar's TV debut as well. In the forty second long promo which is shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, Rajinikanth is seen driving a quad bike. The short promo clip of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls will set your hearts racing and you will wish the episode drops before March 23.

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

Earlier, taking to his social media handle, Grylls had tweeted the motion poster of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Rajinikanth. He had written, "Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India."

In the 15-second motion poster, Rajinikanth is seen with Grylls resting on the bonnet of an off-road vehicle in the forest.

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

Grylls, is a popular adventure survivalist has gained a huge fan following in India after shooting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. His episode with Bollywood star and National Award-winner actor Akshay Kumar will also feature soon.

(With inputs from IANS)

