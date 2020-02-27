English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls Teaser: Rajinikanth Drives a Quad Bike

Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls

'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' featuring Rajinikanth will air on March 23 on the Discovery Channel.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 27, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
The first teaser of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Rajinikanth has been released by Discovery Channel on social media. This will mark the superstar's TV debut as well. In the forty second long promo which is shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, Rajinikanth is seen driving a quad bike. The short promo clip of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls will set your hearts racing and you will wish the episode drops before March 23.

Earlier, taking to his social media handle, Grylls had tweeted the motion poster of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Rajinikanth. He had written, "Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India."

In the 15-second motion poster, Rajinikanth is seen with Grylls resting on the bonnet of an off-road vehicle in the forest.

Grylls, is a popular adventure survivalist has gained a huge fan following in India after shooting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. His episode with Bollywood star and National Award-winner actor Akshay Kumar will also feature soon.

(With inputs from IANS)

