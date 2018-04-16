GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Invasion Of Privacy Streamed Record 100 Million Times on Apple Music

The streams for 'Invasion of Privacy' more than doubled those of US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' which held that record previously, Apple said in a statement on Monday

IANS

Updated:April 16, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
San Francisco: With more than 100 million streams worldwide, American rapper Cardi Bs new album 'Invasion of Privacy' has broken Apple Musics record for most streamed album by a female artist in its first week.

The streams for 'Invasion of Privacy' more than doubled those of US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' which held that record previously, Apple said in a statement on Monday.

Cardi B's collaboration with Latin stars Bad Bunny and J. Balvin for "I Like It" made it the most streamed song of the album worldwide.

Cardi B's latest album currently holds the 5th spot on Apple Music's worldwide chart of most streamed albums ever, blowing past Ed Sheeran's "Divide" and The Weeknd's "Starboy."

"I feel confident… but very nervous" about dropping the new album, Cardi B said in an interview on Apple Music's "Beats 1."

