Investigation Still on, All Aspects Being Looked Into Meticulously: CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

After an AIIMS report seemingly ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the CBI, through its spokesperson, said on Monday evening that the investigation into the cause of late actor's death is still continuing and all aspects are being looked into meticulously.

"CBI investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked meticulously," spokesperson, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had died by suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Only last week, Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is heading AIIMS forensic panel to ascertain the cause of death of Sushant, had said that the case was one of suicide and not murder, as claimed by the late actor's family and their lawyer Vikas Singh.

Meanwhile, another audio recording of AIIMS medical board chairman Dr Sudhir is doing the rounds in media, in which he claimed on record in August that Sushant's death was a case of murder. According to report, in the tape of his conversation with Republic TV, Dr Sudhir disclosed that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence.” He said it would be difficult for the AIIMS team to reach to a conclusion and also questioned why the Mumbai Police had conducted the post-mortem in a 'hurried manner'.