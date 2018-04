Watch: Anushka's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Superman-like Catch is Priceless

Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Virat Kohli and his team during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Rider clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday and once again the actor's candid expressions are making headlines.During the 19th over of the KKR innings, as Dinesh Karthik smashed Mohammed Siraj towards long-on hoping to wrap up the win early, Kohli ran in and a full length dive saw him take a fantastic catch to dismiss the opposition captain for 23. As soon as the camera panned on Anushka, the actor looked utterly impressed by her husband's magnificent catch.Video courtesy: IPLT20.com Meanwhile, Anushka is currently busy shooting Sui Dhaaga- Made in India alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.