1-min read

IPL 2018: Not Ranveer, Is This Actor the Highest Paid Performer at the Opening Ceremony?

Like every year, this time also a bunch of celebs will enthrall fans with their performance in the 45-minute show that has been planned at the Wankhede Stadium.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Over the years, the IPL opening ceremony has been one of the most spectacular events where who's who of Bollywood and the cricket fraternity come together to add grandeur to the evening. And like every year, this time also a bunch of celebs will enthrall fans with their performance in the 45-minute show that has been planned at the Wankhede Stadium. Amongst the performers are Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

But what's making the headlines is the amount of money these stars are charging to perform at the event. Recently, a report in Hindustan Times suggested that Ranveer had been offered Rs 5 crore for his IPL act.

However, according to DNA, Varun is the highest paid performer at the IPL opening night.

“Recently, there were reports that Ranveer has been given around Rs 5 crore for his IPL act. But the organisers have paid Varun much more and he’s the highest paid of the lot this year. His fee is somewhere close to Rs 6 crore, although the exact figure isn’t known," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

