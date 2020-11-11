IPL 2020: Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Mumbai Indians' Record Victory

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end on November 10 with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious yet again. The Mumbai based outfit repeated history by winning a record fifth title. Rohit Sharma and his team only won the titles in the odd years but the players managed to break the jinx to get it in an even year as well.

Post MI's win, Bollywood celebs were seen rejoicing over the victory of their favourite squad and took to social media to congratulate the five-time IPL champions.

Exhilarated on the win, actor Ranveer Singh in his true blue style took to Instagram to share a video. The actor picked one of his own rap songs, the popular Gully Boy. He is seen wearing the MI jersey and blue wayfarers while celebrating the win.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “CHAMPIONS!!!!! Make that 5 BABY !!!!! @mumbaiindians”

Well, given the record winning victory by the Mumbai Indians this time, it comes as no surprise that the celebs are busy rejoicing the victory with so much enthusiasm. Another huge Mumbai Indians fan, Abhishek Bachchan also welcomed the fifth win. Taking to social media, he dedicated a post to the record victory. In the picture he posted to Instagram, Abhishek shows five to symbolise the five champion titles in MI’s kitty.

He wrote, “5 BABY!!! Come on!!!! @mumbaiindians Champions #ipl2020”

Varun Dhawan also couldn’t keep his calm. He took to social media where he shared a video cheering Mumbai Indians. He wrote on Instagram story, “Can’t mask this feeling.”

Here’s a look at other reactions as well:

Yaasssssssss #MumbaiIndians !!! — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 10, 2020

T 3617 - YEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH .. MUMBAI INDIANS .. VICTORY FOR THE 5TH TIME .. SIMPLY INCREDIBLE .. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians successfully beat the Shreyas Iyer led side to become the ultimate champions. MI secured a comfortable five-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in the final showdown of the cash-rich league.