IPL 2021: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Get a Warm Welcome in Dubai, See Pics

Team India captain Virat Kohli arrived in Dubai from England on Sunday ahead of the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. His wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to bid farewell to the UK and said hello to the United Arab Emirates.

Sharing a snap from her flight on her Instagram stories, she wrote “Adios UK, you’ve been great, as always." She then shared another picture and wrote “We are here!". She also shared a glimpse of the hotel where they will be staying till the tournament ends.

Kohli-led RCB were third on the points table behind Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings before the IPL 2021 was postponed in May. The tournament was brought to a halt after several franchises reported positive Covid cases inside the bio bubble. RCB will begin their UAE leg of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

Earlier, Anushka shared some moments from her UK diaries.

Anushka has been staying away from acting ever since Zero released in 2018. She was blessed with a baby girl earlier this year, who the couple has named Vamika.

