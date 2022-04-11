IPL 2022: Athiya Shetty's Mom Cheers for KL Rahul in Adorable Pic; Actor's ROFL Caption Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who prefers to keep her private life relatively low, on Sunday shared an adorable pic of her mother Mana Shetty and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor cheering for her boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. KL Rahul is currently playing IPL 2022, where he is leading Lucknow Super Giants.

In the picture that Athiya put up on her Instagram Story, mommy Mana and Akansha posed in front of KL Rahul’s huge banner. While Mana Shetty looked stunning in white, Akansha looked cute in her aqua green tee. Both the ladies were all smile as they posed in front of Rahul’s poster. Mana flaunted the victory sign. On the other hand, Akansha pointed towards KL Rahul. Sharing the pic, Athiya joked, “Can’t take them anywhere."

A few weeks ago, Athiya received her boyfriend KL Rahul from Mumbai airport. The actress was clicked patiently waiting in her car for the cricketer. The cricketer was seen making his way through the arrivals terminal at the Mumbai international airport. Sporting a solid white tee, a printed cap and red pants, KL Rahul looked uber-cool.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day earlier this year, KL Rahul, who made his relationship with Athiya Shetty Instagram official in 2021, took to his social media handle to post a loved-up selfie with the actress. In the grainy photo, the couple looks uber-cool as they pose for the camera. Captioning the photo, Rahul wrote, “Happy (heart) day."

Athiya Shetty often grabs headlines for her relationship with KL Rahul. Athiya and Rahul have made appearances on each other’s social media and are often spotted publicly. She had even accompanied him last year to one of his overseas cricket matches. There she bonded well with Anushka Sharma who was present to support her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

